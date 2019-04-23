

Stage-four water restrictions have been lifted in the Comox Valley after a transmission pipe was successfully repaired.

Work on the pipe, one of the region's largest, took place from April 12 to April 22, prompting water restrictions due to limited capacity of a backup water main.

The Comox Valley Regional District said it found a leak in a section of pipe under the Puntledge River.

A diver was sent in to patch it by welding from inside the water-filled pipe.

"CVRD staff worked intensively with consultants and stakeholders to plan and orchestrate a complex repair solution that required extensive and careful planning, design, and fabrication," the CVRD said on its website.

A timelapse video on the CVRD website shows crews dismantling a part of the pipeline to prepare it for the diver to enter.

The district thanked residents for doing their part to conserve water during the restrictions.