Comox Valley lifts water restrictions after complex pipe repair
Workers dismantled a section of Comox Valley's largest water main to send in an underwater diver to patch a leak from inside. April 23, 2019. (YouTube)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:08AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 2:58PM PDT
Stage-four water restrictions have been lifted in the Comox Valley after a transmission pipe was successfully repaired.
Work on the pipe, one of the region's largest, took place from April 12 to April 22, prompting water restrictions due to limited capacity of a backup water main.
The Comox Valley Regional District said it found a leak in a section of pipe under the Puntledge River.
A diver was sent in to patch it by welding from inside the water-filled pipe.
"CVRD staff worked intensively with consultants and stakeholders to plan and orchestrate a complex repair solution that required extensive and careful planning, design, and fabrication," the CVRD said on its website.
A timelapse video on the CVRD website shows crews dismantling a part of the pipeline to prepare it for the diver to enter.
The district thanked residents for doing their part to conserve water during the restrictions.