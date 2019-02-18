RCMP in the Comox Valley are hoping to reunite some mystery photo takers with their digital camera and their memories.

A red digital camera was found in the Crown Isle area of Courtenay on Oct. 31, 2018 and was turned into police but so far the camera's owner has failed to claim it.

The camera contains several photographs from vacations taken in two very different locations and police are hoping issuing the images can help with the mystery.

According to Cst. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP, the photos appear to have been taken in the Chilliwack and Hope area on Oct. 19 of last year and some overseas vacation shots were taken a few months earlier in June and July.

A Google search of the images show photos taken at the King's College Chapel in Cambridge, England, the Pevensey Castle in Sussex and the Eastbourne Pier on East Sussex.

Police believe the photographs and the camera will be important to its owners and are asking them, or anyone who may have known someone travelling to those two locations to contact RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and quote file 2018-15459.