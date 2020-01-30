VICTORIA -- Some shocking graffiti greeted students and staff at a Comox school Thursday morning, in what some believe constitutes a hate-crime.

École Au coeur de l'île is a francophone school in Comox that serves kindergarten to Grade 12.

The school was targeted with expletive-filled, anti-French graffiti painted there sometime Wednesday evening.

The messages were spray-painted on the ground near the front doors along with other messages left on the doors themselves.

Comox Valley RCMP confirm they are aware of the matter and are investigating.

Police are asking anyone in the area Wednesday night who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at (250) 338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).