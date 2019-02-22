He’s known as handsome, lovable and even cuddly, but Tucker the orange tabby has fallen on some hard times.

Staff at a Comox Valley veterinary clinic say they believed the small cat was stomped on by a horse at the farm where he lived, but that’s just the start of Tucker’s woes.

His owners, who dropped him off, wanted him to be euthanized. Falling victim to Tucker's charms veterinary clinic staff wouldn’t have anything of it.

The SPCA was called and the young tabby's road to recovery began.

“He suffered breaks in the leg and in his foot,” said Emily Priestley with the Comox Valley SPCA. “Leaving us with no choice but to have the leg amputated.”

Down one paw, Tucker wasn’t out, but he does need help, according to the SPCA.

The feline’s medical treatment is expected to rack up a $ 1,400 tab, and he will need to stay with the SPCA for a month before he’s adoptable.

The Comox Valley and District SPCA is asking anyone who can donate, or potentially adopt Tucker, to visit their branch on Ryan Road east in Comox or to go online.