VICTORIA -- Commuters in the Capital Regional District (CRD) say they are frustrated after another costumer alert was issued by BC Transit Wednesday morning, warning of many cancelled routes and detours.

Transit users say the issues with BC transit have been ongoing and that the cancellations and waits need to be addressed if ridership is to increase.

Island resident Ceri Sanderson says she uses transit for environmental reasons and to avoid the cost of parking downtown, but recent service disruptions have her thinking twice.

"Bus service has been spotty and there has been a lot of cancellations and it's made me late for work on a number of occasions," she said.

Meanwhile, resident Brenna Anderson-Dowd says he comes from a one-car family and uses public transit to get to work, but that its reliability is questionable.

"I can't be dependent on it to get to work on time," he said.

Janice Creuzot says she has also been late to work because of BC Transit. "It's annoying, it puts me behind for the day, [and there is] guilt."

Anderson-Dowd says that increased transparency is needed to improve the transit experience on the island.

"I would like to see more reliability, I would like to see more openness when it comes to sudden massive cancellations," said Anderson-Dowd.

Meanwhile, Sanderson believes that BC Transit could benefit from increased funding.

"I think that BC Transit needs to be better supported to get people out of their cars because if they have to constantly be dealing with break downs or pulling buses off to service other routes, that's a real problem," said Sanderson.

BC Transit did issue an apology Wednesday and said that the main reasons for the cancellations were malfunctioning buses, traffic congestion and driver illness.

BC Transit says it is working to improve service and is in the process of replacing 72 of its aging buses this year. The south island can also expect the fleet to expand with 8 new buses in 2020.

The company says that service is also expected to improve with the opening of new southbound bus lanes on Douglas Street and with upgrades coming to its maintenance facilities.

BC Transit says it also looking at refreshing its Transit Future Action Plan to determine the best options for the future of the transit system.