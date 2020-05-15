SOOKE -- A Sooke-based education program is struggling to get its “bear aware” messaging out due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Wild Wise wants you to be bear aware and help reduce human-bear conflicts.

It’s a message the group would normally deliver through school programs, community events and door-to-door conversations with homeowners.

This year, that’s not possible due to social distancing and health and safety concerns.

The volunteer-run organization says wild animals – such as bears – are out foraging for food, and if you’re not diligent with your trash, you may have some unwelcome guests.

“When there is something like garbage attracting them to your house, they almost forget that they are a little bit afraid of you, and so they push those boundaries a little bit more,” says Sam Webb, program coordinator for Wild Wise Sooke.

“A bear, especially, that is habituated to getting into garbage can be quite dangerous to your safety, the safety of your pets, your children and your livestock.”

Hundreds of black bears lose their lives every year in B.C. due to habituation, says Wild Wise.

Webb says conflicts between humans and wildlife can result in the destruction of animals, something that can be avoided.

“When the garbage is not secure, that’s when the bears and other wildlife will take advantage of that and come in for an easy meal.”

The key to coexisting with wildlife is managing attractants.

Wild Wise encourages you to do things like store your garbage in a secure location until collection day. Keep all pet and livestock food locked up, clean your barbecue grill and pick your fruit before it ripens.

“We can coexist with the wildlife that we have here in our community,” Webb says. “The responsibility really rests on us to do the right thing, respect their boundaries and be good wildlife neighbours.”

Wild Wise Sooke is volunteer run, community-based educational program designed to reduce human-wildlife conflict and promote coexistence through awareness and education.

For more tips and information on Wild Wise and how you can prevent wildlife conflicts, visit the group’s website.