VICTORIA -- A Colwood secondary school has reopened to students and staff after being evacuated Tuesday after a natural gas smell was detected in the building.

The Sooke School District says that the evacuation was conducted just before 11 a.m. at Royal Bay Secondary School due to the smell.

Colwood Fire Rescue rushed to the school and determined that the odour was not a gas leak, but in fact a sewage smell that was being caused by a P-trap in the building.

"After it was deemed safe, staff opened up windows and doors to let in as much fresh air as possible and students went back inside after approximately 30 minutes," said Royal Bay Secondary School principal Mike Huck in a letter to families Tuesday.

The rest of the school day’s schedule is taking place as usual, according to the school district.

"We want to thank our students and staff for the safe and calm manner with which they reacted to this incident," said Huck.

The school is located at 3500 Ryder Hesjedal Wy. in Colwood.