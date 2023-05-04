Colwood man facing multiple charges after violent carjacking

An 18-year-old Colwood man is facing a raft of charges, including assault causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer, after a taxicab was violently carjacked last month.

Mounties responded to a report of a violent assault and carjacking in the 2300-block of Sooke Road in Colwood shortly after midnight on April 15.

Police released a pair of videos of the attack on Thursday in a plea to find witnesses to the incident.

"Police believe there were other witnesses to this violent act that have not come forward and provided their information," the West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators are specifically looking for the driver and any occupants of a white car that drove past the taxi while the assault and carjacking occurred. Police say the car did not stop at the scene.

Sione Fine, 18, was arrested and is charged with one count each of mischief under $5,000, assault, assault causing bodily harm, motor vehicle theft and assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Colwood on May 25.