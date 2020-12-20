VANCOUVER -- Traditionally, the Colwood Fire Department sends Santa Claus door to door each holiday season to collect donations for the Goldstream Food Bank.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place on Vancouver Island and across the province, the annual Santa Go Round fundraiser just couldn't happen the way it usually does this year.

"After the past year we've had, we had to do something," said Colwoood firefighter Dallas Lozoway. "And so we decided to do a drive-thru instead."

Rather than travelling through the community with an entourage of Colwood firefighters, Santa Claus and his crew spent Sunday stationed at the city's municipal hall, asking the community to come to them.

In previous years, the Santa Go Round has gathered between three and four truckloads of food donations and a few thousand dollars for the food bank.

Things were a bit slower this year, but those who drove through to visit Santa were delighted to have the chance to keep up their Christmas tradition.

"In the times that we're in, I think it's important that we still show that we're here," Lozoway said. "It's nice to see that the community is coming out."