A Colwood councillor facing a censure hearing over her arrest for preventing city employees from working on public land wants an independent investigation first.

Coun. Cynthia Day said the investigation should be granted before the March hearing, so there can be a better understanding of the facts in the case.

“I have been very disappointed with the process that has led us to the present situation,” said the 57-year-old in a statement.

The upcoming hearing follows her Dec. 5 arrest near her Charnley Place home. Day had received a permit to build a retaining wall and plant trees on the public land behind her home, and protested the removal of both, after the permit expired.

When workers arrived at her home, she refused to leave the work site and yelled at city employees.

“Our code of ethics clearly outlines that nobody should be interfering with public work staff or any city staff,” Colwood Mayor Rob Martin said a day before the councillor issued her statement.

Day said she’s declared a conflict of interest at council — and excused herself from in-camera meetings regarding the issues on the boulevard.

She worries she doesn’t have enough time to properly prepare for the hearing.

“Censure hearings are generally used to address the most serious issues,” said Day. “If I had more time to prepare, the damage to my reputation might have been avoided.”

The censure is defined as a formal council hearing that reprimands members for violations of law or city policy. Typically it’s held in an open meeting, unless there’s a legal basis for a closed session. A city spokesperson said all of council, including Day, will be given advance notice of the meeting and sent copies of any material that will be relied upon during the hearing.

Day or her representative will also be given a chance to speak to the allegations and respond to any questions council members have.

The hearing doesn’t carry a fine or dismissal, but can result in limitation of the council member’s appointments to committees and other opportunities to represent the municipality.

“I would like to continue to serve the people who have come to rely on my active participation,” said Day.

A hearing date has yet to be set. The City of Colwood said it would include input from Day to find a “mutually agreeable time.”