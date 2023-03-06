Colquitz River oil spill traced back to Saanich home

Saanich municipal workers are monitoring the Colquitz River after an estimated 600 litres of heating oil spilled from a residential storage tank.

The district's public works division responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday after a strong fuel smell was reported in the area of Hyacinth Park.

Municipal crews observed evidence of oil in the Colquitz River and immediately installed protective booms to control the spill, according to Saanich spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

The district workers traced the spill back to a home on Snowdrop Avenue, where an aboveground storage tank was found to have a hole in the bottom.

More spill-control equipment was installed at the home's property line to prevent runoff, according to the district.

"Staff spoke to the homeowner who had just filled the tank that morning," McLeod said in a statement to CTV News. "The owner contacted the oil company, who removed the remaining fuel from the tank."

The spill-control measures will remain in place for most of the week or until no more fuel is detected by staff, the district said on Monday.

"Staff have been changing out the pads that soak up the oil and will continue to do so on a daily basis," McLeod said.

"They have also been proactively investigating other areas such as within the culverts to see if any product is trapped. At this point, they feel the majority of the product has been captured but some residual may be present over the next few days."

The District of Saanich notified the province about the spill, according to the spokesperson.

The district says approximately 10 per cent of neighbourhood oil spills and pollution reported to staff are caused by home heating fuel tanks.

"While the number of spills is low, the cost is high," the district's website warns. "It's common for homeowners to receive a cleanup bill in the tens of thousands of dollars."

The district adds that most home insurance policies don’t cover damage from oil spills and advises residents to regularly inspect fuel tanks.

Anyone who detects an oil spill or leak is advised to call the provincial emergency management coordination centre at 1-800-663-3456.