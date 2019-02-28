

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





An extended period of cold weather is making the daffodil harvest at a Central Saanich farm difficult as flowers get damaged by freezing temperatures and snow.

Ryan Vantreight, General Manager at Longview Farms, says he has never seen a season like this.

A half-million blooms were harvested back in January, when temperatures were unseasonably warm, something Vantreight called odd.

Then in early February, an arctic air mass settled in over B.C. and has remained there ever since. While the farm has gone through periods of cold weather before, Vantreight said they do not usually persist for this long.

"The difference now is how extended it was," said Vantreight. "The polar vortex really messed with us."

The full extent of the damage won’t be understood until the weather warms up.

In the meantime, Vantreight said there is some harvesting of daffodils ongoing but it is selective and slow-going.

Longview's daffodils are sold across the country and in the U.S. for various programs and markets.

"Even though Mother Nature messes with us every year, we’re still going to bounce back and give her a good fight," said Vantreight.

He said harvesters will still be needed for when the warm weather comes.