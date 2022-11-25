Cold and flu season a 'huge concern' at Vancouver Island schools
Across B.C., children have been struck particularly hard by cold and flu season this year. On Vancouver Island, schools are seeing a significant number of students staying home because of illness.
"There's a high [rate of] absenteeism in schools right now," said Winona Waldron, vice president of the Greater Victoria Teacher's Association.
"Kids are getting sick and it's reflective of illness in the community," she said.
Local man Tyler Shaughnessy was at home taking care of his sick daughter on Thursday. She's missed the entire week of school because of a cold.
"She kind of started getting sick over the weekend, and the cough worsened Sunday night, so we felt best that she stay home," he said.
In the Sooke School District, absenteeism is up by 10 per cent compared to before the pandemic.
"In 2019 our average absence rate on this date was about seven per cent and today we're sitting at about 17 per cent absence," said Scott Stinson, superintendent of the Sooke School District, on Thursday.
'DIFFICULT INFLUENZA SEASON'
Hospitals across B.C., including on Vancouver Island, are getting hit hard by increases in children coming in with respiratory illnesses.
It's a fact that Health Minister Adrian Dix is aware of. On Thursday, he said that non-urgent surgeries may get postponed as hospitals struggle to keep up with growing respiratory demands, particularly for children, though he stressed the province wasn't at that point yet.
"On Vancouver Island and everywhere else, there's significant challenges right now in the emergency room," he said.
"This is going to be a difficult influenza season, in addition to COVID-19, in addition to RSV," he said.
This summer, funding for custodial staff in the Greater Victoria School District was cut back. This year, there's about half the number of custodians in middle schools and elementary schools in the district compared to the year before.
The timing is horrible, staff say, with some worrying that schools are becoming germ pits during the flu season.
"We're not providing a safe and healthy or clean environment for them to learn in. Not anymore," said Darren Reed with CUPE Local 382, the union representing custodial, trades and non-trades workers in SD61.
The Greater Victoria Teacher's Association says it shares Reed's concerns.
"It's a huge concern right now for teachers, for education assistants," said Waldron. "It should be a huge concern for families. Desks should be cleaned."
CTV News reached out to the school district but heard SD61 was not available for comment Thursday.
In the meantime, the province is still encouraging everyone, especially kids, to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu.
