The highly skilled nose of a police dog is proving vital in the West Shore’s war on drugs.

In two separate incidents this week, RCMP police dog Erik played a key role in drug investigations.

On Jan. 14 a dog walker found a suspicious container near Humpback Road in Langford.

Upon arrival RCMP unleashed Erik’s nose on the plastic container. The police pooch immediately indicated something fishy was inside. Forty-one grams of what police believe is crack cocaine was discovered.

Two days later the German shepherd was back on the beat. In Colwood, investigators raided a suspected drug house. With Erik in tow officers seized cash, suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A 37-year-old Colwood man was arrested and released with a promise to appear in court.

West Shore RCMP say the drug investigations only punctuate the importance of canine officers. Cpl. Chris Dovell says the RCMP use Erik "whenever possible."