

CTV Vancouver Island





The young boy struck and killed by a vehicle in a Cobble Hill driveway this week has been identified by friends and family as Wilder Kevin World.

World was reportedly struck by a vehicle reversing in the driveway of a home near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Fisher Road just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

He is remembered on a GoFundMe page as a "fun loving little boy, full of energy, and had an infectious smile."

The tribute goes on to say World's spirit "lives on in his three older brothers and older sister, who loved him deeply."

The fundraising page was started to help the family cover funeral costs and life expenses while the family deals with the tragic loss.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had more than tripled its fundraising goal of $4,000 in a single day.

BC Ambulance and fire crews attended the scene Tuesday and attempted lifesaving efforts, however World succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

RCMP say evidence at this time does not indicate any impairment on part of the driver, but the collision is still under investigation.

RCMP Victim Services is working with the family.