B.C. naturalists hope to turn your next ferry trip into an educational opportunity.

From June 14 to Sept. 4, coastal naturalists will be aboard several vessels offering free 20-minute information sessions on what goes on beneath the waves.

So if you’ve ever wondered how sea urchins procreate or what types of seaweed you can eat, these all-ages sessions might be for you.

With more than 1,300 sessions scheduled, you can find the naturalists on the outer deck of the ferries on routes connecting Metro Vancouver to Vancouver Island as well as Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Duke Point, Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay terminals.

“The coastal naturalists are a highlight for many people who travel with us. We’re happy to offer this experience again this summer, on more sailings and at more terminals than ever before,” said Janet Carson BC Ferries’ vice-president of marketing and customer experience.

“To meet demand, the program is starting earlier this year, and we’re adding more than 100 additional presentations to the schedule.”

The Coastal Naturalists Program is in its 14th year and is now partnered with Parks Canada and Ocean Wise.

Around 150,000 people take part in the presentations each season. Since beginning in 2005 almost two million people have engaged in the program.