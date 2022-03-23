Coast guard responds to barge grounded near Campbell River

The Canadian Coast Guard was responding Wednesday to a barge filled with wood debris that became grounded near Campbell River, B.C.

The barge could be seen listing dramatically to one side near the shore on Tuesday evening.

A coast guard spokesperson tells CTV News the barge is filled with "hog fuel," a wood waste product, and there is no concern about marine pollution from liquid fuels or other hydrocarbons on board.

The barge's owners were hoping to refloat the vessel Wednesday morning, the coast guard said.