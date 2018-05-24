

Coast guards on both sides of the border rescued two people after their kayaks capsized in the water off Metchosin Wednesday night.

Concerned citizens reported seeing the pair in distress off Taylor Beach just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The centre said the water was rough as the pair was kayaking. Two Canadian Coast Guard vessels and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter assisted in the rescue.

The pair, who were both wearing lifejackets, were eventually brought to shore and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The JRCC said both were conscious but very cold.

They're reminding people to be prepared for changing weather conditions if they plan on being on the water.