Coast guard hovercraft to remove undersea cable near Victoria

Victoria residents with a view of the waterfront are likely to get a look at a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft this week as it works to remove an undersea cable.

Coast guard members aboard the hovercraft CCGS Sijay will be working near Ogden Point, the coast guard said Monday in a post on Twitter.

Coast guard crewmembers will be removing a power cable from the seafloor near Brotchie Ledge, a rocky reef located just south of the entrance to Victoria's harbour.

"Our divers will relocate sea life from the area around the Brotchie Ledge reef before working to remove the cable," the coast guard said.

"Observers may also see float bags on the water, used to mark sections of the cable."

Vessel operators are asked to avoid the area while the work to remove the cable is underway.

The coast guard says the cable once powered a marine beacon that is now powered with solar panels.