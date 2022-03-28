Co-founder of Victoria animal society heading to Ukrainian border to support pets displaced by war

A Vancouver Island man is headed to a refugee camp near the Ukrainian border to help provide care and supplies for thousands of people and their pets.

RainCoast Dog Rescue Society founder Jesse Adams is headed to a field vet clinic in the Romanian town of Isaacea.

He will join a rotating team of veterinarians and vet techs from other animal groups around the world, including SPCA International.

Adams plans on bringing medical supplies for cats and dogs, as well as pet food, leashes, and collars.

He says he’ll be staying at a hostel near the refugee camp for about three weeks and plans to rent a car so he can visit other areas in need.

"I’ll fly out to Seattle, then Amsterdam, then I hit Bucharest," he told CTV News on Monday.

"I’ll rent a car, drive north to Wallachia and right into Isaacea," said Adams. "Then that way having this car will give me more mobility to go to other refugee camps and other animal shelters along the border to help."

Adams leaves for Romania on Tuesday.

If you would like to help him out, you can visit the RainCoast Dog Rescue Society website to make a donation.