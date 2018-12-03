

CTV Vancouver Island





A protest blocked the Johnson Street Bridge during the Monday evening commute to draw attention to climate change.

More than 200 people assembled in Centennial Square and began marching down Pandora Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Protesters planned to occupy the bridge for 12 minutes, saying we have 12 years to reverse the climate crisis.

While the bridge wasn't closed for the protest, vehicle traffic wasn't able to get through.

Police officers were present to ensure the safety of participants as well as the public.

The protest group posted about the event on its Facebook page, saying it coincides with the annual UN Climate Change conference in Poland.

"Supporters will gather in Centennial Square, then march slowly and prayerfully to the Johnson Street bridge," organizers wrote. "We will form circle, light candles and block traffic on the bridge for twelve minutes, for the twelve years we have to turn around the climate crisis."

The protest comes the week after revamped National Energy Board hearings were held in Victoria for the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

Members of local First Nations spoke at the hearing about their fears for the expansion, which would twin an existing oil pipeline that terminates in Burnaby, B.C.

Nanaimo is hosting the next round of consultations for the project beginning today.

Climate protest in downtown @CityOfVictoria is about to move to the Johnson st. bridge. Plan is to occupy the bridge for 12 minutes. @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/z8ey4ptyrH — Scott Cunningham (@CTVNewsScott) December 4, 2018

Lower pandora is now blocked by police @CTVNewsVI pic.twitter.com/vbbvazwfmy — Scott Cunningham (@CTVNewsScott) December 4, 2018