More than a month after cannabis legalization in Canada, the City of Victoria will try to get private dispensaries open again.

Council is looking to introduce a new bylaw Thursday night that streamlines the licensing process.

The new rule would mean all applications passed on to the province have met all municipal guidelines for a legal pot business, including proper zoning.

It also establishes a $750 processing fee for applicants whose licence requests are referred to the city.

At last count, the city has rubber-stamped 11 applications for private pot stores.

Many private business have remained closed since marijuana was officially legalized in October, as the bulk of licence applications have yet to be approved.