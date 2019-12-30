VICTORIA -- For those looking to make a New Year’s resolution to go green, the City of Victoria’s annual New Year’s Day levée will be a good place to start.

The theme for the New Year’s Day levée on Jan. 1 will be climate action. Guests will be able to hear about the city’s new Climate Champions Program.

The goal of the program is to create a network within the city to share ideas, undertake partnerships and encourage fun and innovative climate action with residents and businesses to reduce the community’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are entering the most important decade in human history,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a news release Monday. “The levee is always an opportunity to celebrate, and this year we’ll also be introducing the Climate Champions Program, which is a new way for residents to get involved in the city’s climate action efforts.”

For those looking to looking to become a Climate Champion, they are invited to attend monthly meetups at city hall to share ideas, collaborate and inspire others.

The levée will be held at city hall from 10 a.m. to noon in the council chambers.

