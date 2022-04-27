City of Victoria sees rising demand for parking spaces
By 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sign at the City of Victoria’s Centennial Parkade says the lot is full, and it’s the same situation over at the Johnson Street parkade too.
“Even if it says full, I still keep looking, because generally there is something, even if I have to go to the roof,” said Victoria business owner Mary-Jane Posno.
The City of Victoria says its parkades are seeing a rise in activity.
As people emerge from their protective pandemic bubbles, the Downtown Victoria Business Association says that circling for a spot can be annoying, but it’s a sign that life is returning to normal.
“Would you rather have a downtown with lots of parking because nobody’s coming downtown?” asked DVBA executive director Jeff Bray.
“The fact is that we’re seeing great activity in our restaurants and our retail.”
An influx of tourists over the summer months could also mean more demand for parking downtown.
“You know, the busier it is, or if there’s certain events, then parking can always be a challenge. It’s always been,” said Bray.
“But … if you think of downtown as a mall, there’s always lots of parking at the mall, even if it’s not right in front of the one store you’re going to.”
Over the past five years, Bray added, about 18,000 spaces have disappeared as privately run surface parking lots were redeveloped.
To help ease the situation the DVBA says it’s working with the city to help make parking spaces easier to find.
“(We’re) trying to provide better information to people as they make their way downtown to know where the parking is and things of that nature,” said Bray.
The City of Victoria also says it's adding several parking spaces along Government Street up to Bay Street. Once those become available, spaces along Government Street north of Chatham Street will become long-term spots.
