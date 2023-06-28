City of Nanaimo seeks developers for vacant downtown lot

The City of Nanaimo is looking for developers to redevelop the old Jean Burns building site in the city's downtown.

The city is asking for proposals for the 1,020-square-metre corner of Terminal Avenue and Commercial Street.

"It's a pretty ugly corner for a growing, popular city," says the city's mayor, Leonard Krog.

In March 2016, the Jean Burns building was destroyed by fire and is now a vacant lot.

City council is interested in the idea of retail space on the main floor and housing above, but they say they are open to anything at this point.

"It's a premiere location in Nanaimo," adds Krog. "Commercial Street is our "high street," as the English would say, and Terminal Avenue is the main thoroughfare through town."

The deadline to submit proposals to the city is Sept. 5 before they are reviewed by city staff and council in the fall.

The city acquired the property in August 2021 to redevelop it.

"It's really important to have something impressive on that corner," says Krog.