VANCOUVER -- The City of Langford has decided to revoke the occupancy permit for an award-winning, 90-unit highrise apartment building.

On Wednesday, the city warned residents of the recently completed Danbrook One development - one of the city's tallest buildings - that their new homes may be unsafe.

At the time, the city said it was unsure of the extent of the safety issues facing the building, but added it was offering support - including temporary hotel accommodations, money to cover moving expenses and assistance finding comparable rental accommodations in the area - for those who wanted to move out immediately.

The decision to revoke the building's occupancy permit on Friday came after a city council reviewed a report from WSP engineers, an independent company the city hired to inspect the building.

WSP's report found "life safety" deficiencies in the building's design and construction, according to a summary provided by the city.

Tenants should expect to spend "a minimum of seven days" in temporary accommodations while building owner Centurion Property Associates makes short-term repairs to make the building safe, the city said.

"Given the ongoing uncertainty, tenants also have the option to work with Centurion Property Associates and city staff to secure long-term, alternative accommodations," the city said.

Langford city staff have opened a "command centre" at 780 Goldstream Avenue to speak with tenants affected by the situation. The centre will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tenants can also reach out to city staff by emailing danbrookone@langford.ca or by calling 250-857-0314.