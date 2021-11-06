City bathroom destroyed by vandals in Nanaimo

Nanaimo, B.C. -

Mounties in Nanaimo are hoping to find out who’s responsible for destroying a bathroom facility at city park.

The incident occurred sometime before 2:30 a.m. on Monday at the Harewood Centennial Park washroom facility on Howard Avenue in the city’s South End.

The bathroom’s urinals and toilet were all smashed and destroyed, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

There are no surveillance videos or witnesses to the vandalism, according to police.

Anyone who has information about incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file number 2021-408188