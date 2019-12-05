Church of Atheism denied charitable status as court finds it isn't a religion
A federal court has ruled the Church of Atheism of Central Canada lacks a specific set of religious beliefs and practices to consider it a church. (@AtheismCtrlCan / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- A federal court has ruled that the so-called Church of Atheism is not a church at all, and can't be treated like one for tax purposes.
The Ontario-based Church of Atheism of Central Canada has lost its appeal of the Minister of National Revenue's refusal to register the not-for-profit corporation as a charity.
In a unanimous decision, three judges with the Federal Court of Appeal found the group lacks a specific set of religious beliefs and practices.
The juges say that the issue is not that the Church of Atheism doesn't believe in a deity, noting that Buddhism, which is a recognized religion, “does not believe in a Supreme Being or any entity at all.”
However, the decision says the organization's stated belief in “mainstream science” is not specific enough to constitute a “comprehensive system of doctrine and observances.”
The judges also shot down the group's argument that refusing its charitable status is a violation of members' charter right to practise their religious beliefs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.