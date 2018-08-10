

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties arrested a 49-year-old man early Thursday morning after he allegedly discharged a firearm inside a central Nanaimo home.

Police received numerous calls from nearby residents after a shot was heard around 12:30 a.m.

RCMP found a shotgun, two rifles, cannabis and a white powdery substance inside the house.

The man was held in custody overnight and released without charges.

“The investigation is only in the preliminary stages. Although the male was initially released without charges, the investigation is continuing and this individual faces a number of firearms and drug related charges, said Cons. Gary O'Brien.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development will be conducting its own investigation because two children were inside the house when the firearm was discharged.