The Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island has launched a $7-million fundraising campaign to build a new home in Campbell River for families who are travelling to visit children in medical care.

The self-described "home away from home" was inspired by a South Island facility, Jeneece Place, that opened in 2012 as a home for families who were visiting their children getting medical care in Victoria.

The Campbell River home, Q̓ʷalayu House, would welcome families and expectant mothers from the west and northern regions of Vancouver Island who need a place to stay while accessing the nearby North Island Hospital.

"Jeneece Place was an incredible resource for my family when we needed it," said Doug McCorquodale, board director with the Children's Health Foundation whose daughter, Abigail, stayed at Jeneece Place.

"Long travel days and expensive hotels put huge strains on families in addition to all of the health care concerns they face. This new home will relieve some of those large pressures for families living on the North Island so they can focus on their kids."

While a $7-million fundraising campaign may seem like a lofty goal, one anonymous donor has already donated a whopping $3 million.

"I am so blown away by this incredibly generous gift that will help countless families from the North Island," said Veronica Carroll, CEO at Children's Health Foundation.

"Like the support shown by the community for Jeneece Place, we hope this large gift encourages others to give and match the $3 million gift to get us that much closer to our goal."

If all goes well, Q̓ʷalayu House will be located on a large parcel of land provided by Island Health as a long-term licence beside the North Island Hospital. The home away from home would feature 10 bedrooms – each with its own full bathroom – a large kitchen, a dining area, an entrance with living room, four multi-purpose rooms and an outdoor area.

The Children's Health Foundation hopes to begin construction in spring 2020 with an estimated completion date of spring 2021.

"This home will have such a large impact for generations to come and we are excited to work alongside the community to see it come to life,” said Sandra Hudson, board chair at Children's Health Foundation.

The facility's name, Q̓ʷalayu House, is a mixture of both English and the traditional language of the We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum First Nations. Q̓ʷalayu, or Qwalayu (pronounced kwuh-lie-you), translates to an endearing term used by elders when they describe babies and children "as their reason for being," according to the Children's Health Foundation.

Donations for the Campbell River home can be made at the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island website here, or by calling them at 250-940-4950