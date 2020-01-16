VICTORIA -- A young boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was hit by an SUV while tobogganing in Saanich.

The accident happened in the 4000-block of McLellan Street at 4:15 p.m., when the child slid across the road and into the path of the vehicle.

The boy was dragged under the SUV and then trapped when the vehicle came to a stop.

First responders were called to the scene and were able to extract the child.

The boy sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

“Don’t do this in front of a car or toboggan anywhere near a roadway," Saanich police Sgt. Alan Gurzinsky told CTV News at the scene.

"And parents, please make sure you know where your children are doing this. Make sure that when they do go out there, they are in a safe place and they are not doing it in a dangerous manner like this.”

Police are not recommending charges.