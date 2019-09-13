Child returns home from school to discover fire in North Saanich home
Firefighters from Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich were able to extinguish the blaze on Bexley Terrace on Sept. 13, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 4:20PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 5:06PM PDT
A North Saanich student got a major shock after coming home from school Friday.
According to neighbours, the child came home from school to their Bexley Terrace home at around 2:30 p.m. to find a fire smoldering inside.
North Saanich fire crews, along with support from Central Saanich, Sidney volunteeer firefighters, paramedics and the RCMP received a call and quickly rushed to the scene.
Once on Bexley Terrace, firefighters found a family home with flames bursting from a window.
Neighbours said the only person inside was able to escape and even left the front door open so a dog could escape.
Fire crews were able to control the flames and no injuries were reported.
The extent of damage and cause of the fire are still under investigation.