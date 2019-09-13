

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A North Saanich student got a major shock after coming home from school Friday.

According to neighbours, the child came home from school to their Bexley Terrace home at around 2:30 p.m. to find a fire smoldering inside.

North Saanich fire crews, along with support from Central Saanich, Sidney volunteeer firefighters, paramedics and the RCMP received a call and quickly rushed to the scene.

Once on Bexley Terrace, firefighters found a family home with flames bursting from a window.

Neighbours said the only person inside was able to escape and even left the front door open so a dog could escape.

Fire crews were able to control the flames and no injuries were reported.

The extent of damage and cause of the fire are still under investigation.