Child rescued from near-drowning at Langford YMCA
The Langford Aquatic Centre at the YMCA is shown in this undated photo.
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 11:15AM PST
The CEO of Langford’s YMCA confirms multiple people helped rescue a child from a near drowning at the pool Sunday afternoon.
It’s unclear who spotted the child in trouble first.
BC Emergency Health Services says two off-duty paramedics – a husband and wife – helped save the child, before an ambulance arrived at 2:12 p.m.
The Langford Y’s CEO, Jennie Edgecombe, says on-duty lifeguards also attended to the scene.
Edgecombe says CPR was performed and that the child was conscious before going to hospital.
Details to come.