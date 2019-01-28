The CEO of Langford’s YMCA confirms multiple people helped rescue a child from a near drowning at the pool Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear who spotted the child in trouble first.

BC Emergency Health Services says two off-duty paramedics – a husband and wife – helped save the child, before an ambulance arrived at 2:12 p.m.

The Langford Y’s CEO, Jennie Edgecombe, says on-duty lifeguards also attended to the scene.

Edgecombe says CPR was performed and that the child was conscious before going to hospital.

Details to come.