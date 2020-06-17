VICTORIA -- With B.C. well into the second phase of its restart plan, hair salons and barber shops are filling up fast.

Lengthy waiting lists for hair appointments are prompting some Victorians to look beyond their usual stylist.

“I’ve been waiting patiently for them to reopen,” one Victoria resident told CTV News. “People are calling, it’s almost two months wait.”

Jess Pacman, a stylist at Hair Affair, says some of her clients have been stepping out amid the pandemic.

“Have you been cheated on? I’ve been cheated on,” she laughed.

Attitudes towards trying out different hair stylists is mixed. Some people that CTV spoke to said that they saw “no reason” to stay with same barber. Others said that they had to return to their original stylist after getting a subpar cut from someone else.

“I have a cheater in my chair right now,” Pacman said.

But who is more likely to cheat during the pandemic? Women, say Victoria hair stylists.

Men, on the other hand, seem to be unable to keep their hands off themselves in these uncertain times. Home haircuts have become commonplace during the pandemic. Fortunately, mismanaged cuts can now be fixed by a professional, if you’re willing to wait your turn.