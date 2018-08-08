

CTV Vancouver Island





Charges are being considered after a 48-year-old Parksville man was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this week, according to RCMP.

The collision happened at around 10:20 p.m. Monday on Smithers Road.

The motorcyclist collided with the side of a bus that was being moved, blocking the entire road, and died from his injuries at the scene.

Oceanside RCMP aren't saying who might face charges in the fatality or releasing any other information about the bus involved in the crash.

The file remains under investigation.