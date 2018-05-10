

A Langford man faces an assault charge after he shot another man with a nail gun at a construction site, according to West Shore RCMP.

First responders were called to the construction site in the 300-block of Wale Road in Colwood around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a victim who had a single nail embedded in his abdomen and rushed him to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they believe two men were having a verbal confrontation when one of them pointed a nail gun at the other and fired.

"A matter like this shows how dangerous weapons of opportunity can be," said Const. Matt Baker of West Shore RCMP. "All parties are cooperating with investigators and the investigation is ongoing."

Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon against a 35-year-old Langford man.