VICTORIA -- Summer is in full swing on Vancouver Island and no one is disputing that it’s hot outside. But, will these sizzling temperatures stick around for the long weekend?

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a change is coming, and it will happen as early as Friday.

“Actually, we’re going to have a bit of a change in the weather pattern,” said Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Tomorrow we’re going to start to see a little bit cooler temperatures, still remaining warm but with a chance of showers and even a risk of thunderstorms,” he said.

According to Sekhon, almost all regions of Vancouver Island could see thunderstorms on Friday.

“Places even like Victoria and inland Vancouver Island will all have a risk of a thunderstorm tomorrow,” he said.

Thursday’s temperatures in Victoria reached 29 degrees in inland portions of the city, but were much cooler at 22 degrees along the shoreline.

Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley were the island’s hot spots Thursday, with temperatures reaching a sweltering 35 degrees.

Nanaimo was the runner-up with temperatures peaking at 32 degrees.

“We’re not seeing record-breaking values but certainly we’re several degrees above average for this time of year,” said Sekhon.

The meteorologist adds that islanders should expect some increasing clouds for the BC Day long weekend, as well as some showers on both Friday and Monday.