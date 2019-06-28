

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties in the Cowichan Valley are searching for a driver that lost a load of marijuana grow-op equipment Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a six-vehicle chain-reaction crash was sparked after a driver was shocked to see lightbulbs and planter pots scattered across the Trans-Canada Highway between Cowichan Bay Road and Koksilah Road.

Investigators say motorists travelling southbound on the highway came upon a debris field of what Mounties expect was equipment destined for a grow-op.

Eleven people in six vehicles were directly impacted by the load which police say may have been unsecured in the back of a truck.

Paramedics treated three patients for minor injuries at the scene of the pile-up. Three vehicles were unable to be driven away.

Mounties say no tickets have been issued in connection with the crash, but they would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle which lost the agricultural equipment.

Investigators say the driver of the truck may not have done anything wrong, but want to speak to them anyway.

If you have any information about this incident please contact lead investigator Const. Erin Stevenson at (250)748-5522. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.