CENTRAL SAANICH -- Before Don started walking towards the Pat Bay highway, he stopped at four stores to find supplies for his signs.

“I had to run around and get a wide felt pen,” the senior says. “They’re hard to find.”

His final destination was not hard to find. Don regularly drives by the Mount Newton Cross Road overpass on the way to his part-time job.

But today is one of his three days off.

“I got extra time,” Don explains. “So I can put in some time to make a real community effort.”

So, whenever he’s not working, Don walks to the top of the overpass and tapes signs above the highway with messages of appreciation for the pandemic’s frontline workers.

“When I went up there originally, I found it emotional,” Don says. “Still feel emotional.”

His mom, Florence, and sister, Betty — who’ve both died — were both nurses. He says he knows how hard hospital employees work, and how much they care.

“It’s just a good feeling throughout my whole system knowing I’m doing my thing,” Don says.

An even better feeling is that Florence and Betty are looking down on him with pride, while vehicles are honking up in solidarity.

“[I’m trying] to acknowledge everybody who’s taking part in this whole episode of the virus,” Don says.

Everybody who’s risking their personal health — Don says — to improve the publics’ lives. This includes everybody from farmers to cleaners, truck drivers to grocery store workers and more.

But what Don’s too humble to acknowledge is, he’s one of them.

The senior says, when he’s not waving flags on the overpass, he’s working at Thrifty Foods in Sidney.

“I just love to serve the public,” Don says matter-of-factly.

And he invites you — if you’re driving by— to join him in showing love to all the public who serve.