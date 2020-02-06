VICTORIA -- The District of Central Saanich wants to know how you like to move around. It’s seeking community input, with the goal of developing an active transportation plan that would encourage residents to make more trips on foot, by bike or through other forms of human-powered transportation.

“It’s critical we understand the community’s priorities and design a plan that is financially responsible for a small rural community,” said Central Saanich director of engineering Brian Barnett.

In Central Saanich there are 33 kilometres of sidewalks, 40 kilometers of bike lanes and 72 formal pedestrian crossing locations. However, the municipality says that only 14 per cent of commuter trips are made on foot, bike or by bus.

Currently, the district’s climate leadership plan has already set a goal of making 50 per cent of all trips active transportation-based by the year 2050. But, in order to get there, officials want to know what would encourage residents to leave their vehicles at home.

The most popular and commonly known forms of active transportations are walking and cycling. But, Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor says it’s important to hear from all demographics including people who use skateboards, strollers, wheelchairs and other mobility devices.

“We need to ensure the plan reflects the community’s greatest needs and priorities,” Windsor said.

Central Saanich residents can share their thoughts with the municipality through an online survey here. Two community open houses are also scheduled for this month on Feb. 8 and 23. Details on the informational open houses can be found here.

The municipality's active transportation plan is expected to be complete by late 2020.