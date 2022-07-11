Central Saanich police search for 'high-risk' missing man as friends raise money to hire helicopter

Police in Central Saanich, B.C., are searching for a high-risk missing man who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Nathaniel Watters, 41, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the Keating area of Central Saanich, according to police.

Investigators are asking the public to help find the missing person.

Friends of Watters started an online fundraiser to help with their search. By Monday, the GoFundMe campaign had already surpassed its goal of raising $12,000 to hire a helicopter to search for the man.

"His last known location is north of Fairy Lake on a forest service road in Port Renfrew," says fundraising organizer Jennifer Hoffman in a statement on the GoFundMe site.

"There has been a lot of area searched, but with the logging roads it would be best to get a search from above," she added. "They are also looking for searchers to help that have 4x4, dirt bikes, etc. Meeting place is Port Renfrew fire hall. Please help if you can."

Watters is described as a white man standing five feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 225 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a grey 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck with B.C. licence plate PJ7371.

Anyone with information on the location of Watters or his truck is asked to call 911 or the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441.