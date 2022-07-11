Central Saanich police search for 'high-risk' missing man as friends raise money to hire helicopter

Central Saanich police search for 'high-risk' missing man as friends raise money to hire helicopter

Nathaniel Watters, 41, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the Keating area of Central Saanich, according to police. (Central Saanich police) Nathaniel Watters, 41, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the Keating area of Central Saanich, according to police. (Central Saanich police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario