Central Saanich farm in search of daffodil pickers

A Central Saanich farm is in need of some assistance picking millions of daffodils over the next several weeks.

Longview Farms says early spring conditions have its workers ramping up production right now, and the farm is looking to bring on about 20 extra workers per day to supplement its seasonal workforce.

About five million daffodils will need to be picked over 40 acres by the end of March.

The farm is looking for pickers who want to work outdoors two to three days a week, or more.

“It’s repetitive, but it is rewarding when you pick your full bunches, and you know that you’re getting paid for what you pick,” said Longview Farms sales and office manager, Nora Cumming.

“I think a lot of people really enjoy coming back out and being outside in the great outdoors. Especially with Covid, and there’s definitely concerns around that still, so it’s nice to be outside.”

Anyone interested in applying is asked to phone Longview Farms at 250-652-1131 and leave a message.