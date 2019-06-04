

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are putting out a warning after several people purchased fraudulently obtained cell phones that didn't work.

Police on the South Island have been receiving reports of the phones being sold on sites like UsedVictoria, VarageSale and Kijiji.

They're usually newer-model iPhones and Samsung phones that look legitimate, but end up being an "expensive paperweight," according to police.

That's because the cell phones were obtained through fraudulent means and are blacklisted from major wireless networks.

Five other detachments on the South Island are dealing with similar files.

Police are reassuring buyers of the phones that they're not considered to be in possession of stolen goods.

They're asking anyone who has been duped by fraudulent cell phone sellers to call them at 250-475-4321 and reference file 19-8630.