

The Canadian Press





Celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary says he was on a boat that was involved in a fatal crash in Ontario's cottage country last weekend.

O'Leary issued a statement saying he was a passenger on the boat when the collision took place on Saturday night.

The former “Dragon's Den” star says the other boat had no navigation lights on and left the scene.

Provincial police say two boats crashed on Saturday on Lake Joseph near Seguin, Ont., killing a Florida man identified as 64-year-old Gary Poltash.

The force says a 48-year-old woman, identified as Susanne Brito of Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police have not identified those on the other boat and say no charges have been laid in the investigation so far.

O'Leary says he's fully co-operating with police and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

The businessman stars in the ABC show “Shark Tank” and ran last year for the leadership of the federal Conservatives but later dropped out.