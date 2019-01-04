

CTV Vancouver Island





A celebration of life will be held this month for Barb McLintock, a groundbreaking B.C. journalist who went on to become the spokeswoman for the BC Coroner's Service.

McLintock died in Victoria in December due to thyroid cancer-related complications. She was 68.

The memorial will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at McCall Gardens (4665 Falaise Drive) in Royal Oak.

The celebration will be open to the public who are invited to pay their respects to a woman hailed as a "wonderful soul" in a tweet from B.C. Premier John Horgan following her passing.

The world has lost a wonderful soul. Barb McLintock was a superior journalist and public servant. I will miss her blue ribbon photography at the Luxton Fall Fair. Condolences to her many friends. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) December 29, 2018

McLintock became the first woman named Victoria bureau chief for The Province newspaper, winning multiple awards in her days as a reporter and columnist.

After she retired from journalism in 2003, she went to work for the BC Coroner's Service, eventually becoming the face of the organization.

Though she retired from that job in 2017, staff said she couldn't stay away – coming in up to three times a week.

"It's hard to imagine the coroner's service without Barb. It's hard to imagine Victoria without Barb, because she knew so many people," said B.C.'s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe. "She was involved in so many committees and associations and giving her time so generously…she was one of the most intelligent women I've ever met."

McLintock is also being remember as being willing to mentor anyone who asked for help.