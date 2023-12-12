VANCOUVER ISLAND
Vancouver Island

    • Celebrate Christmas with the Greater Victoria holiday lights map

    The Lights of Wonder display in downtown Victoria. (Downtown Victoria Business Association/Facebook) The Lights of Wonder display in downtown Victoria. (Downtown Victoria Business Association/Facebook)

    It's back! Your guide to the best and brightest Christmas displays in Greater Victoria is here for another year.

    From Sidney to Sooke, Oak Bay to Mill Bay, our friends at Virgin Radio in Victoria have put together an interactive map of the best lights and lawn inflatables on southern Vancouver Island.

    But we need your help.

    All displays on the map below are submitted by readers, viewers and radio listeners. So now is your chance to boast about your hard work or tell on your neighbour (with their permission please).

    Send addresses to our friends at 107.3 Virgin Radio via Instagram, Facebook or X.

    You can also text your address to the Virgin Radio text line at 107-300.

    If you'd like to submit photos of your light display to be added to the map, you can also send those to Virgin Radio via text, Instagram, Facebook or X. Maximum three photos per address please!

    The map below works for both desktop and mobile so you’ll be able to plan your viewing route with ease.

    Anywhere you see a Christmas tree, that’s where a homemade light display is located. Santas mark larger attractions like Butchart Gardens or Lights of Wonder.

    This map will be updated until Dec. 25 so get your address in ASAP and happy holiday house hunting! 

