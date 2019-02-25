The non-profit organization that oversees school crossing guards in Greater Victoria says it doesn’t know if it will have the funds to last until the end of this school year.

Audrey Smith, President of the Greater Victoria Crossing Guard Association, says several municipalities who fund the organization have told the group it needs to secure funding elsewhere.

The association, which receives funding from Victoria, Oak Bay, Saanich, View Royal, Esquimalt and the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, currently pays 33 crossing guards minimum wage to oversee 35 intersections at 19 schools. Many of the crossing guards are seniors.

While Smith admits securing funding for crossing guards has always been a challenge, new concerns have surfaced with councils preparing to finalize their 2019 budgets.

In Saanich, for example, the municipality is looking to reduce its 2019 budget. As part of a staff report which is scheduled to be presented to council Thursday, staff have indicated cutting funding to the program could save the municipality more than $71,000. Funding the program is considered discretionary.

Smith believes the funding should be required.

“If they continue to consider it discretionary spending instead of public safety and road safety, then we’ll always be vulnerable, we’ll always have to defend our right to be there keeping the roads safe,” she says.

The association is currently waiting to see if grant money will be approved from Victoria to ensure it can pay its crossing guards for the remainder of 2019. Smith says only Oak Bay has indicated funding the program past 2019.

"I’m frustrated that the municipalities are saying this isn’t our job. They’re the ones who have the municipal money who can take care of us," she says. "I believe there is cause for some concern."

Smith would like crossing guards to be funded by the Capital Regional District. As of right now she says there are too many ongoing uncertainties with councils approving funding through grant applications and discretionary spending.

The Greater Victoria Crossing Guards Association formed in 2018 after Beacon Community Services ceased overseeing the operation.