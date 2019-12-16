VICTORIA -- A Campbell River woman is hoping to "resurrect" her inflatable Santa Claus lawn ornament after an apparent act of vandalism brought the festive three-metre decoration to its knees over the weekend.

Tammy Scott Bachmeier says that just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, somebody "slashed and killed" her inflatable Christmas ornament in the 900-block of Holm Road.

The ordeal was caught on Bachmeier's surveillance camera. The video appears to show somebody approaching the blow-up Santa ornament before it rapidly deflates.

"I know these pictures aren’t clear enough to identify this horrible person but at least we know what happened," Bachmeier wrote in a Facebook post after the incident.

"This was unprovoked and they gained absolutely nothing by performing this crime."

Bachmeier says she has reported the incident to police. CTV News contacted the Campbell River RCMP but has not yet received a response.

"We are going to do our best to mend the slash mark with tape and fabric glue and resurrect him," Bachmeier said. "He’s not going down without a fight."