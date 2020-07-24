VICTORIA -- A pod of orcas paid a rare visit to Victoria's harbour on Thursday.

A tour group with Five Star Whale Watching was just heading out to sea from the Inner Harbour at 2:40 p.m. when the pod of seven transient, or Bigg's, killer whales was spotted.

A video taken approximately two to three nautical miles from shore shows the group swimming back out towards open water.

Five Star owner Andrew Lees identified the orcas as being of the T46B, T68 and T68B matrilines.

Tour operators say transient orcas will sometimes come into the harbour to hunt seals and sea lions.