VICTORIA -- Victoria police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a car dealership early Wednesday morning.

An alarm triggered at the Dave Wheaton Chevrolet dealership, located in the 2800-block of Douglas Street, around 5 a.m. While no suspect was found in the area when police arrived, investigators learned that a man had broken into the dealership multiple times overnight.

He first arrived just after midnight and gained entry to the building. He then left the area for several hours then returned, breaking into the dealership again and stealing a vehicle.

Fortunately, around noon Wednesday, an off-duty VicPD officer spotted the stolen vehicle in a parking lot near VicPD headquarters at 850 Caledonia Ave.

Police say they recovered the vehicle but the investigation is ongoing. Officers are still trying to identify the man responsible for the break-in.

He is described as wearing a black jacket, black pants, a grey hood, a red face mask and black shoes at the time of the break-in.

Police have released surveillance video of the man at the dealership around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the man is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.